(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to prioritize diplomacy with Vietnam during a trip to the Asian nation, which is forging closer ties with the US and its allies.

The partnership between the two countries should be deepened, Xi told Vietnam’s Communist Party chief, Nguyen Phu Trong, in Hanoi on Tuesday, according to state broadcaster China Central Television. China is also willing to build a “community of common destiny” that includes Vietnam, Xi said.

The two nations signed 37 agreements, including China funding a cross-border railway and holding joint maritime patrols. The neighbors also agreed on a three-year plan to boost trade.

Xi’s two-day trip comes just months after US President Joe Biden declared “enormous” opportunity with Vietnam on his first jaunt to the Asian nation. That trip yielded sweeping agreements on everything from semiconductors to security, as part of the US’s Indo-Pacific strategy aimed at checking China’s influence in the region.

Xi, who has declared he does not seek spheres of influence, earlier reiterated his foreign policy vision for a “global community of shared future.” That vision starts in Asia, the Chinese leader said in a letter published by Vietnam’s communist party newspaper ahead of his visit.

“Asia is our common home,” he wrote. “Neighboring countries cannot be moved away. Helping one’s neighbor is helping oneself.”

Still, Washington’s push for greater influence in China’s backyard, coupled with Beijing’s sweeping territorial claims in the South China Sea, have forced nations such as Vietnam into a delicate balancing act between the world’s largest economies.

Hanoi will be mindful of that balance as it seeks economic opportunities from its biggest trading partner. Vietnam has been wary China will use its economic and military might to assert more control in the South China Sea, where they have overlapping claims and the US maintains a presence.

On maritime issues, Xi said the two sides should “manage differences” and turn challenges into opportunities, according to a Xinhua readout on Tuesday night. Xi called for the two countries to carry out more maritime cooperation projects and promote joint maritime development.

The geopolitical and economic landscape is much changed since Xi’s last trip to Vietnam in 2017, which overlapped with then-US President Donald Trump’s state visit, underscoring the jostling for influence.

Vietnam has since emerged as one of the biggest winners from US-China trade tensions, as businesses redirect billions of dollars from China in a bid to secure supply chains.

While the Asian manufacturing powerhouse has maintained ties on both sides of the dispute, it has inched closer to the US in recent months. During Biden’s September trip, the two nations formally upgraded ties, shifting the relationship to a “comprehensive strategic partnership,” the highest level and the one it uses for China and India.

Last month, Japan and Vietnam also elevated ties while underscoring their adherence to international law and territorial integrity.

Such moves haven’t gone unnoticed by China. In October, Xi urged Vietnam to remember its “traditional friendship” with its neighbor during a meeting with President Vo Van Thuong in Beijing.

