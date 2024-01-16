(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the need for a strong currency as he seeks to make his country a “financial power,” highlighting Beijing’s desire to boost the global status of the yuan.

A financial power should have a robust economic foundation, strong currency, central bank, financial institutions, regulation and talents, Xi said at a study session with minister-level officials Tuesday, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. He urged officials to promote high-quality financial development.

The comments underscore China’s efforts to bolster international use of the yuan, which is still vastly underrepresented in global trade and financial transactions compared to the size of its economy. That’s partly because of strict capital controls that prevent the free flow of money across Chinese borders, and a lack of liquidity in yuan-denominated capital markets.

“It is necessary to accelerate the construction of a modern financial system with Chinese characteristics,” according to the readout. The session was attended by several members of the all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee.

Xi urged for Chinese and overseas markets to become more connected, though he stressed that the opening of the domestic financial industry should be carefully managed. China’s financial sector development is fundamentally different from the Western model, he added.

Many countries including China have been seeking to sidestep the dollar as a way to reduce their geo-economic vulnerabilities within the existing dollar-dominated global economic and financial system.

There are signs China’s push to internationalize its currency is gaining traction. The yuan overtook the Japanese yen as the currency with the fourth-largest share in international payments in November for the first time since early 2022. The yuan accounted for 24% of China’s goods trade in the first nine months of 2023, the highest level in years.

