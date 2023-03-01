(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, a close Russian ally, in talks watched closely for signs that Beijing is expanding coordination with Moscow and its supporters in their standoff with the West.

Belarus “fully supports the initiative put forward by you,” Lukashenko told Xi in Beijing Wednesday, according to state-run news agency Belta. He was referring to China’s proposals for international security, many of which were echoed in its 12-point peace initiative for Ukraine released last week. That plan was quickly dismissed by Kyiv and its allies in the US and Europe.

“China’s stance on the Ukraine crisis has been consistent and clear,” Xi told Lukashenko. “We must stick to the direction of resolving the issue via political means, abandon the Cold War mindset.”

The summit is the latest sign that Xi is taking a deeper interest in the war in Ukraine, a year after Russia launched the most intense conflict in Europe since World War II. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he is anticipating a visit by Xi in the near future.

Lukashenko also met with Premier Li Keqiang, who expressed hope China and Belarus could deepen “pragmatic cooperation” and “enhance communication and coordination in global and regional affairs,” official Xinhua said, without mentioning Ukraine.

US and European officials have questioned China’s refusal to condemn the war and urge Russia to withdraw its forces. China has repeatedly defended Putin’s rationale for invading and US officials have expressed concern that Beijing could potentially send arms to Moscow.

Lukashenko allowed Russia forces to amass in his country before invading neighboring Ukraine and remains one of Putin’s closest allies.

The US has portrayed the summit as a sign that Xi is lining up with Putin, after declaring a “no limits” between their two countries in the run-up to the invasion. “The fact that the PRC is now engaging with Lukashenko, who has in effect ceded his own sovereignty to Russia, is just another element of the PRC’s deepening engagement with Russia,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday, referring to China’s formal name.

The meeting is the latest in a flurry of diplomatic actions by Xi, who has sought repair ties with US allies like Germany and Australia while also holding meetings with Washington’s biggest rivals. Xi welcomed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Beijing days after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken decided to postpone a planned visit to the Chinese capital.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said last week that Beijing and Minsk had “achieved a historic leap” after Xi and Lukashenko elevated ties to an “all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership.” Belarus is only the second country after Pakistan to have its relationship with China described in such terms.

Besides geopolitical concerns, China and Belarus also share critical trade ties, much of which passes through Russia. China relies on overseas shipments of potash fertilizer for about half of its annual demand, with one-quarter of the cargoes coming from Belarus.

China brought in 1.91 million tons of potash from Belarus last year, up 9.1% from the prior year, according to customs data.

