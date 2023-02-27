(Bloomberg) -- Xiaomi Corp. unveiled wireless augmented reality glasses in the latest attempt to build momentum in an arena that has yet to become mainstream.

The concept device from the Chinese phone maker is designed to let users gesture via its embedded camera to select and open apps, swipe through pages and exit apps to return to the start page, without using a smartphone. Dubbed Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass, the headset weighs 126 grams (4.4 ounces) and shows information to the user via two MicroOLED screens, Xiaomi said.

The Beijing-based company unveiled the device at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, where it also debuted its latest flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 13 Pro. Xiaomi has often touted futuristic-looking prototypes — such as a handset with the selfie camera hidden behind the display and another with a detachable lens system. Some end up becoming real-world products.

AR glasses have long promised to be the next must-have gadget, but demand for them has been stifled by limited functionality and unattractive and bulky designs. Snap Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. have both released such devices already and Apple Inc. has had its own headset in the works for years.

Xiaomi’s latest effort improves on the capabilities of its predecessors, but may require further refinement before it’s ready for the consumer.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.