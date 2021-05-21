(Bloomberg) -- Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd, BYD Co. Ltd. and Country Garden Services Holdings will be added to Hong Kong’s stock benchmark in the first step of its biggest-ever overhaul.

That will boost the number of firms in the Hang Seng Index to 58 companies from 55, Hang Seng Indexes Co. announced late Friday in its quarterly review. No companies were removed, and the changes are effective June 7.

The index compiler is also lowering the weighting of some of the biggest stocks to as much as 8%. As of Friday’s close, AIA Group Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd. and HSBC Holdings Plc were all above that threshold, according to Bloomberg data.

The changes are part of a wide-ranging revamp the index compiler unveiled earlier this year to diversify and broaden the benchmark, a move that may impact tens of billions of dollars in pension-fund assets and exchange-traded funds tracking the HSI. Measures include boosting the total number of constituents to 80 by the middle of next year and broadening representation of companies from different sectors.

Analysts were expecting the first batch of new members to come from industries that are currently under-represented, such as consumer and health care sectors. About $16 billion worth of exchange traded funds track the HSI, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“My view is that the index will come out of this more diversified and that could reduce risk overall for investors that are marked to this benchmark,” said Paul Sandhu, head of multi-asset quant solutions Asia Pacific at BNP Paribas Asset Management. “It reduces concentration risk, which should provide more stability to index dynamics. This could attract more capital to Hong Kong overall, as the universe of securities will be expanded.”

Hong Kong’s stock market has delivered one of the worst equity performances globally since its February high, with technology stocks sharply underperforming the benchmark amid a global selloff.

