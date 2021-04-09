(Bloomberg) -- XP Inc., Brazil’s biggest brokerage, is preparing to raise as much as 2 billion reais ($360 million) for its first timberland fund as low interest rates increase demand for alternative investments.

Cleidson Rangel, a specialist in natural resources, joined XP’s fund-management unit to run a new operation focused on that sector, according to Bruno Castro, XP Asset Management’s chief executive officer. The firm also plans to create farmland and carbon-credit funds, Castro said.

“There are so many investment opportunities in a nation the size of Brazil,” Castro said in an interview. “And the return for those funds has no correlation with other markets, so they are a real diversification alternative for local and foreign investors.”

Brazil’s fund industry posted almost 39 billion reais in net inflows in January and February, after raising 174 billion reais in 2020, according to Anbima, the nation’s capital-markets association. Interest rates near record lows have persuaded many investors to seek out non-traditional assets to boost returns. Money has been pouring in even as the nation staggers through the Covid-19 pandemic with an infection rate that’s among the highest in the world.

The timberland fund plans to start raising money in May or June, according to Castro. Potential investors at first will include pension funds, endowments, sovereign-wealth funds, insurance companies, family offices and private-banking firms, he said, adding that XP will also provide seed money.

Other Investors

The firm is also mulling a way to eventually let retail investors participate, according to Isaac Sutton, a partner at BH26, a boutique focused on natural resources in Brazil that is an exclusive XP adviser.

Foreign investors are permitted to buy a maximum of 49% of a plot of land in Brazil, so the XP fund will be a vehicle for them to invest without surpassing that threshold, said Rangel, who for almost 10 years was a director of Brazil investments at Hancock Natural Resource Group, a global investment manager. He also had stints at FourWinds Capital Management and Forest Systems, focusing on carbon credits and land investments.

The goal is to obtain environmental, social and governance certifications for all the products sold by the new natural-resources unit to attract the growing segment of ESG investors, Castro said.

Rangel said there’s a potential market of $50 billion of timberland investments in Brazil and $400 billion in farmland. Only 8% of planted timber forests in Brazil are in the hands of investors, and more pulp and paper producers are willing to sell, he said.

Iba, the nation’s timberland industry association, estimates investments in the sector will total about 35.5 billion reais from 2020 through 2023, doubling the amount for the previous four years combined.

The fund’s strategy will be to diversify risks by purchasing mature forests with different types of timber buyers, Sutton said. It will be denominated in reais and aims to yield at least 7% above the rate of inflation. Returns will be generated by the increase in land values and gains from sales of timber and carbon credits, according to Sutton, a former head of proprietary investments at Grupo Safra SA, the Brazilian banking group.

XP Asset Management has 100 billion reais in assets under management and aims to double that in two years, Castro said.

