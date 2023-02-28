(Bloomberg) -- XP Inc., Brazil’s largest brokerage, hired former Barclays Plc. economist Marco Oviedo to expand its coverage of Latin American economies, with a particular focus on Mexico and its central bank.

The Sao Paulo-based company hired Oviedo “to further expand the firm’s capabilities in servicing worldwide clients interested in the Latin American region,” according to a statement to Bloomberg News provided on Tuesday.

Oviedo, who was chief economist for Latin America at Barclays until 2021, will report to Alberto Bernal, XP’s chief institutional global desk strategist, and working alongside macro strategist Andrés Pardo. He will be based in Sao Paulo.

An expert on Banxico, as Mexico’s central bank is known, Oviedo, 47, holds a doctorate in economics from Yale University. He has over 16 years of experience, having worked for Mexico’s Finance Ministry as an economist and debt manager and as chief of economic staff for President Felipe Calderón.

