Xpeng Goes Up Against Tesla’s Model Y, Nio With New SUV

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car maker Xpeng Inc. unveiled its fourth production model, a large sports-utility vehicle pitted more directly against Tesla Inc.’s Model Y and Nio Inc.’s ES series.

The car, named G9, was unveiled at the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition on Friday. It is aimed at both domestic and overseas markets, and will be compatible with Xpeng’s advanced charging network, which can deliver up to 200 kilometers (125 miles) in range in just 5 minutes, the automaker said in a statement. It didn’t give any details about pricing.

“Our G9 flagship smart SUV represents a new level of sophistication with a global perspective, and is an essential part of our exploration of smarter, safer, greener and sustainable mobility,” Chief Executive Officer He Xiaopeng said in the statement.

Founded in 2014, the Guangzhou-based company has started shipping locally-built G3 SUVs and P7 sedans to Norway. It reported total deliveries of 25,666 units in the quarter ended Sept. 30, despite the challenges of the global chip shortage. The company will release third-quarter earnings Nov. 23.

