(Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-vehicle maker Xpeng Inc. reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss as supply-chain snarls and surging materials costs squeeze margins.

Xpeng’s net loss more than doubled to 1.7 billion yuan ($260 million) in the three months trough March, the Guangzhou-based automaker said Monday. That compares to analyst estimates of a 1.52 billion yuan shortfall. The firm’s sales forecast for the current quarter also came in below analyst projections.

Xpeng fell as much as 4.7% in premarket trading in New York.

While Xpeng more than doubled vehicle deliveries and revenue last quarter, the company and its peers have since been hit hard by Shanghai’s Covid lockdown and supply chain snarls in China. Shipments plunged 42% in April from March, to just 9,002 vehicles. The company has also been affected by surging costs for raw materials and batteries, prompting it to join other EV makers in raising prices.

Revenue Forecast

Xpeng sees deliveries of between 31,000 and 34,000 units through the second quarter, and revenue of as much as 7.5 billion yuan, falling short of analysts’ expectations of 8.3 billion yuan.

To differentiate itself from rivals, Xpeng is investing heavily in its autonomous driving technologies. It also recently obtained a 7.5 billion credit line to help fund its expansion.

Xpeng’s New York-traded shares have slumped 54% this year, making it the worst of the three Chinese EV makers listed in the US. Nio Inc. is down 48% and Li Auto Inc. has fallen 25%, with the trio caught up in a broader selloff of EV startups and concern Chinese firms will be delisted from US exchanges.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.