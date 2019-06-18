(Bloomberg) -- Xpeng Motors, the Chinese electric carmaker planning another fundraising round, said it has produced 10,000 sport utility vehicles.

The company, which is backed by e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., said in a statement it made its 10,000th G3 SUV in the city of Zhengzhou.

Among the hundreds of EV startups in China, NIO Inc. and WM Motor Technology Co. are among the few to have hit the same volume production mark.

Total vehicle sales in the first five months of the year stood at 7,359, Xpeng said.

