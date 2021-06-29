(Bloomberg) -- Electric-vehicle maker XPeng Inc. is poised to raise about HK$14 billion ($1.8 billion) in its Hong Kong listing, people with knowledge of the matter said, putting it on track to be the first Chinese EV producer to finish a so-called homecoming share sale.

The U.S.-listed firm is planning to price its Hong Kong shares at HK$165 each, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. That represents a discount of about 4.1% to its closing price of $44.32 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Xpeng is marketing 85 million shares in the Hong Kong offering and has set a maximum price of HK$180 for the portion reserved for retail investors. One of Xpeng’s American depositary shares is equivalent to two ordinary shares. Trading in Hong Kong is slated to start on July 7.

Deliberations are ongoing and the pricing isn’t finalized, the people said. A spokeswoman for Xpeng declined to comment.

Xpeng is the latest to join a slew of U.S.-traded Chinese firms selling shares in Hong Kong, giving them a hedge against the risk of being kicked off American exchanges while broadening their investor base closer to home. About $37 billion has been raised through such homecoming-listings since Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. started the trend in late 2019. Prior to Xpeng, online travel platform Trip.com Group Ltd. raised $1.2 billion in a second listing in the city in April.

The Guangzhou-based firm will be the first among three U.S.-listed Chinese EV makers to complete a dual listing. Nio Inc. and Li Auto Inc. are also planning share sales in the Asian financial hub, Bloomberg News reported in March.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp. are joint sponsors for the offering.

