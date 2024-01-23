(Bloomberg) -- Rubric Capital Management is urging US technology company Xperi Inc. to cut costs and evaluate strategic alternatives for its artificial intelligence unit, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The New York-based investment group has told Xperi that it intends to nominate two directors to the company’s five-person board, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. They are Thomas Lacey, who was chief executive officer of Xperi’s predecessor company, and Deborah Conrad, a former Intel Corp. executive, they said.

Rubric, run by ex-Point72 Asset Management trader David Rosen, holds a 9.3% stake in Xperi, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Shares in Xperi have slumped since it became a standalone company in 2022. The stock was up 4.6% at 3:28 p.m. in New York on Tuesday, giving the company a market value of about $488 million.

Led by CEO Jon Kirchner, Xperi develops audio and visual technologies that can be used in everything from smart TVs to cars, according to its website. Its brands include TiVo and IMAX Enhanced.

To address underperformance, Rubric wants Xperi to explore options for Perceive, its AI business. A representative for Rubric declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Xperi couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

