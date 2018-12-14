(Bloomberg) -- A day after its shares plunged their most on record, XPO Logistics Inc. authorized the repurchase of up to $1 billion in stock. The shares rose in premarket trading, though even if the gain held, XPO still would be at its lowest point in almost 20 months.

The stock tumbled 26 percent on Thursday after a short seller warned of “unreliable and dubious financials” at the trucking company and warehouse operator. The short seller, Spruce Point Capital Management, also warned of XPO’s heavy debt burden.

The report added to pressure on XPO after the company pared its 2019 profit outlook, stoking concerns over a potential economic slowdown. Chief Executive Officer Brad Jacobs has used a string of acquisitions since he took control of the company in 2011 to build XPO into a major provider of freight services.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company called Spruce Point’s report inaccurate, “baseless” and “intentionally misleading, with significant inaccuracies,” vowing to communicate with investors.

On Friday, XPO’s board announced the buyback, saying purchases would depend on market conditions and other factors. The program will be funded by cash, a revolving credit facility and other sources.

The shares climbed 9 percent to $48.52 before the start of regular trading in New York. Were the stock to close at that price, XPO still would be its low since late April 2017. Through Thursday XPO had tumbled 61 percent since reaching a record in September, while a Standard & Poor’s index of trucking companies had dropped 22 percent.

