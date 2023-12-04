(Bloomberg) -- Brad Jacobs, the billionaire who founded XPO Logistics Inc., is creating a publicly listed company designed for multiple acquisitions and funded with $1 billion, mostly from Jacobs himself.

Jacobs has not yet said into what industry he plans to expand after starting five companies, including United Rentals Inc. and one snapped up by Waste Management Inc. in 1997. His most recent venture started with a $150 million purchase of a truck brokerage in 2011 and he built it into XPO and two recent spinoffs, which together have sales of about $20 billion.

“With this next venture, we’re aiming to more than double that,” Jacobs said in an interview, referring to the $20 billion in sales. “I want to create a very large company in the new industry. It’ll have scale. It’ll be a fragmented market.”

Jacobs said the industry he’s eyeing is in industrial services and in an area where applying technology can give him a competitive edge.

As a shortcut to list his latest acquisition vehicle, Jacobs Private Equity II will become majority shareholder of software seller SilverSun Technologies Inc. As part of the deal to gain the listing, Jacobs will fund a $2.5 million dividend that will be paid to SilverSun’s shareholders plus 0.3% of Jacobs’ new venture. SilverSun and its business will be spun out. Jacobs will rename the listed company and form a new board.

Jacobs will contribute $900 million to the venture and other investors including Sequoia Heritage, family and friends will contribute $100 million, Jacobs said. The new company will sell more shares publicly to finance acquisitions and growth, said Jacobs, who plans to remain as chairman of trucking company XPO and the two spinoffs — RXO Logistics Inc., a freight broker, and GXO Logistics Inc., a warehouse and fulfillment-center operator.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are serving as financial advisers to Jacobs, and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal adviser. The deal is expected to be completed within four months, Jacobs said.

Jacobs says he has made about 500 acquisitions in his career. Many were family-owned, tool-rental businesses for United Rentals Inc., which he founded in 1997, or small, rural waste-disposal operations for the company he built and sold to Waste Management.

At XPO, deals were fewer and larger. That pattern of bigger acquisitions will continue for his new venture, he said in the interview, with a “shopping list” of firms with sales ranging from $500 million to $1 billion.

