XTX Markets Opens U.S. Dark Pool After Growth in European Stocks

(Bloomberg) -- XTX Markets Ltd., a London-based electronic market maker, opened a dark pool for U.S. equities.

The company switched on the new platform in March after building a large presence in European equities, where its so-called systematic-internalizer platform is the largest by volume. Dark pools are private venues for trading securities.

Several brokers, including Barclays Plc, will provide liquidity to clients via the XTX Direct platform.

“Although we will continue our advocacy for policies incentivizing on-exchange trading, we will also vigorously compete wherever we can,” Eric Swanson, chief executive officer of XTX Markets in the Americas, said in a statement Thursday.

XTX liquidity will be available to Barclays’s institutional clients via algorithms on its BARX electronic trading system, Kevin O’Connor, the bank’s head of U.S. equities electronic sales, said in the statement.

