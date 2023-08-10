(Bloomberg) -- X, the company formerly known as Twitter, is seeing its operational run rate near break-even levels, CEO Linda Yaccarino said in an interview with CNBC.

“We’re pacing well,” she said, adding that the company is hiring after Musk laid off much of its staff in the weeks following his acquisition.

“When we think about our data licensing and API, X is an incredible business,” Yaccarino said. “Our new subscription business is growing.”

She added that she is encouraged by meetings with blue chip brands and that the “future is bright.”

When asked about her role in the shadow of Musk, Yaccarino said she holds complete autonomy when it comes to running the portion of the business she is responsible for.

“Our roles are very clear, and the way Elon and I talked about it before I started was that while our lanes are fairly clear and defined, we are brought together by the belief in what we’re trying to achieve,” she said.

The former NBCUniversal executive also addressed concerns over the company’s content moderation policies. She asserted that the platform is much safer and healthier than it was a year ago.

“We have built brand safety and content moderation tools that have never existed before at the company at this company,” she said.

On the launch of Meta Platform Inc.’s rival Threads platform, Yaccarino said the hype surrounding it has dropped dramatically but added that she is keeping watch of what Meta is building.

“They’ll continue iterating as much as the launch stalled,” she said. “We’re keeping an eye on everything they are doing.”

