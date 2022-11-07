(Bloomberg) -- Yahoo Inc. is facing a final decision from the European Union over possible violations of the bloc’s strict data protection rules.

The Irish Data Protection Commission said on Monday that it has finalized its draft decision on Yahoo’s EU unit and sought input from privacy watchdogs in the other 26 EU nations. The watchdog opened the investigation in August 2019.

“The inquiry examined the company’s compliance with the requirements to provide transparent information to data subjects under the provisions of the” EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, the authority’s deputy commissioner Graham Doyle said. Regulators have until Nov. 24 to send any “relevant and reasoned objections.”

The EU’s GDPR came into force in 2018 and gave privacy regulators across the bloc unprecedented powers to fine companies as much as 4% of annual sales for serious violations. The law also made the Irish commission the lead authority for Silicon Valley’s biggest firms, who have their EU base in the country, including Meta Platforms Inc. and Twitter Inc.

