(Bloomberg) -- At Yale and Princeton universities, dining halls are once again buzzing. Yet in this corner of campus life, the impact of Covid-19 still remains apparent.

Students returning to cafeterias now that the omicron variant is starting to ease are finding more limited menus and fewer staff -- the same supply chain constraints and labor shortages wrought by the pandemic elsewhere.

Like dorms, meal services are an important revenue source for colleges -- one that took a hit during the pandemic and has yet to fully return. At Yale, tuition, room and board -- which includes food and meals -- accounted for about $334 million of the $4.28 billion in external revenue in the school’s operating budget for the year ended June 2021. The 2021 full meal plan costs $3,850 per semester.

Even as schools reopened last August and September, they have had to adopt or tighten restrictions as Covid variants emerged. Yale reopened regular seating at dining halls earlier than expected -- a week before in-person classes began on Monday -- as the school lowered the campus Covid-19 alert risk level.

“My friends and I literally celebrated,” said Carla Sanchez-Noya, a senior from Miami, who took a limited meal plan so she could dine with classmates. “It’s still part of the core social life and how people catch up.”

Rafi Taherian, associate vice president at Yale Hospitality, which serves about 14,000 meals daily, said the school is experiencing shortages in tofu, cereal, gluten-free items, packaged legumes, and some spices and sauces. It also has had sporadic shortages of beef and chicken.

Before the pandemic, Taherian said suppliers were usually able to fill about 98% of his orders. This academic year, that figure has been as low as 75%, he said.

Chefs at Princeton University, which resumed regular dining operations on Feb. 1, have made substitutions to address delivery delays and the scarcity of some ingredients, said Michael Hotchkiss, a spokesman. Distribution constraints and widespread price increases have limited opportunities to source lower-cost alternatives.

The school is also having difficulty filling cafeteria jobs. It’s offering building services staff overtime to help in the dining halls in the evenings, he said.

At the University of Michigan, some cafeterias may have only enough workers to operate grill or fry stations -- and for dinner or lunch, not both, said Steven Mangan, senior director of Michigan Dining, which serves about 13,000 students on meal plans. The school is also adjusting menus due to ingredient shortages, he said.

“Dishes are getting stacked up,” said Mangan. “Nothing’s falling apart, but it’s not quite the level of service that we’d like to have.”

