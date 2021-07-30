(Bloomberg) -- Yale University is reinstituting a requirement that all individuals wear masks in indoor campus spaces to combat high levels of the delta variant.

The policy goes into effect Aug. 2 and calls for masks to be worn regardless of vaccination status, the New Haven, Connecticut-based school said in a statement Friday. Exceptions will be made for those working alone in a segregated space, such as a private office or in a partitioned cubicle.

The decision was made after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined that New Haven County had reached a “substantial” level of Delta transmission, Yale said. The agency recently updated guidance recommending that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, mask indoors in public spaces when local conditions are at a “substantial” or “high” level of viral transmission.

Yale Provost Scott Strobel and Jack Callahan, senior vice president of operations, reminded the Yale community on Friday in a letter that they must document their vaccine status or exemption by Aug. 1.

Colleges are still planning to bring students back to campus this fall as the Covid-19 vaccine has cut the number of cases nationwide. Many schools are mandating vaccinations.

