(Bloomberg) -- Yale, Columbia, Brown, Duke and Emory universities said they have agreed to settle for $104.5 million a class action lawsuit that accused them and a dozen other elite schools of colluding on financial aid packages.

The five universities on Tuesday asked a federal judge in Chicago to grant preliminary approval of the deal. Yale and Emory have each agreed to pay $18.5 million, while Duke and Columbia will both pay $24 million. Brown has agreed to pay $19.5 million.

The settlement comes after a group of former students sued the schools in January 2022, alleging they agreed on “a common formula for determining an applicant’s ability to pay” tuition instead of competing for students by offering more generous aid packages. The Justice Department in July 2022 said it was backing the antitrust suit.

The case is one of several pressures on Ivy League and other elite schools, which have also come under fire over their consideration of race in admissions and more recently for allegedly tolerating antisemitism on campus. Harvard University, which has been a focus of much of the controversy, wasn’t a defendant in the financial aid antitrust suit.

Over 200,000 Class Members

The suit was filed on behalf of a class of plaintiffs that includes all US citizens or permanent residents who received at least some need-based financial aid to enroll as undergraduates at defendant institutions over the last two decades. The proposed class has more than 200,000 members.

It isn’t possible yet to determine how much each student would receive, according to a spokesperson for the plaintiffs’ lawyers. The lawyers said they will seek one-third of the settlement to date, or around $39 million, as attorney’s fees.

Brown said it continued to deny the allegations but decided to settle because the litigation threatened to “divert significant resources” from its core priorities.

“We vehemently believe that the claims had no merit, but given the time and financial resources required to take this case to trial, we determined that our resources are better spent resolving this matter and supporting the education of our students,” spokesman Brian Clark said in a statement.

‘Do the Right Thing’

According to Tuesday’s court filing, Vanderbilt University has reached an agreement in principle to settle the case for an undisclosed amount. The University of Chicago previously settled for $13.5 million. Among the schools still fighting the lawsuit are Dartmouth, Cornell, Georgetown, the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

In a statement, Robert D. Gilbert, one of the lawyers for the plaintiffs, called on the remaining schools in the case “to stand up and do the right thing for their students and alumni, and resolve the overcharges to middle class and working class students that stemmed from the twenty years of collusion on financial aid by elite universities.”

The schools had argued to dismiss the case based on an exemption from antitrust laws for universities that admit students on a “need-blind” basis. US District Judge Matthew Kennelly denied the motion to dismiss in August 2022, saying the plaintiffs had adequately alleged that not all students at the defendant schools were admitted without regard to their ability to pay.

Last year, the eight Ivy League schools were hit with an antitrust suit over their longstanding ban on athletic scholarships. Several former Brown students said the ban prevented student athletes from receiving fair market value for their services.

The case is Henry v. Brown University, 22-cv-125, US District Court, Northern District of Illinois (Chicago).

(Updates with number of class members and Brown’s comment in second section.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.