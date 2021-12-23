(Bloomberg) -- Yale University is delaying the start of the spring semester and moving the first few weeks of classes online as the Covid-19 omicron strain spreads.

Yale College and the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences classes will start on Jan. 25 and be taught online through Feb. 4, Yale President Peter Salovey said in a note to students and faculty on Wednesday. The school’s spring break will also be shortened by one week.

After a relatively quiet start to the fall semester, several colleges including Harvard, Stanford and Duke have announced plans to begin the term starting in January online.

