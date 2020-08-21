Yale Gets Till Sept. 15 to Respond to U.S. on Race in Admission

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. agreed to give Yale an extension until Sept. 15 to explain why the college’s use of race in admissions isn’t discrimination against White and other applicants, the school said Friday.

The Justice Department last week warned the school it faced a discrimination suit because it said Yale violates federal civil rights law by showing bias against applicants based on race and national origin, using the criteria as “the determinative factor” in hundreds of admissions decisions each year.

The government initially gave Yale until Aug. 27 to stop using race as a consideration in the admissions process.

