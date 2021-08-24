(Bloomberg) -- Yale University named Matthew Mendelsohn to run its $31 billion endowment, following the death this year of long-time Chief Investment Officer David Swensen.Mendelsohn, 36, has spent his entire career at the Yale investment office, most recently running the endowment’s venture capital assets, which make up more than 25% of the fund. He will take over on Sept. 1, Yale President Peter Salovey said Tuesday.

A 2007 graduate of Yale College who majored in physics, Mendelsohn joined the investment office after graduation.

“In addition to being an exceptional institutional investor, Matt is widely recognized for his ability to build and lead teams and for his devotion to mentoring aspiring investors,” Salovey said in a message to the New Haven, Connecticut-based university.

Over the past 10 years, Yale’s venture capital portfolio has returned 21.6% per year, Salovey said. Mendelsohn is a senior leader of Yale’s asset allocation team and spent nearly a decade helping oversee the endowment’s leveraged buyouts portfolio. He previously helped manage Yale’s domestic and foreign equities, absolute return and natural resources asset classes.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better set of investors to learn from and work alongside for the past 14 years,” said Mendelsohn, who lives in the New Haven area with his wife and two children.

Yale is the second-richest private university in the U.S. behind Harvard. Under Swensen, who died of cancer in May at age 67, the endowment racked up outstanding returns. In the year ended June 2020, it gained 6.8%, placing it fourth out of the eight Ivy League schools. Yale ranked first over 10 years at 10.9%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Before Swensen started working at Yale in 1985, its portfolio consisted mostly of plain-vanilla stocks and bonds. By diversifying into private equity, hedge funds and real estate, he put the endowment on a new trajectory, ultimately changing how universities and other institutional investors manage their money.

