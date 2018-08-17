(Bloomberg) -- In New Haven, Connecticut, vast swathes of property are owned by Yale University, the Ivy League school that’s amassed a more than $27 billion endowment and charges tuition of more than $50,000 a year.

But the elite college hasn’t been a tax-collection boon for the city, where more than a quarter of the 130,000 residents live in poverty, because most of the university’s property is tax exempt. New Haven has been reliant instead on diminishing aid from its cash-strapped state and dogged by chronic budget deficits, prodding S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings to downgrade the city’s bonds last month.

"If we got our full allotment of taxes, the city wouldn’t be as financially challenged as it is today -- that’s without a doubt," New Haven Controller Daryl Jones said. "It would be a whole different ball game."

The problem isn’t unique to New Haven. America’s universities, while crucial and cherished engines for local economies, carve major holes in the tax bases of their hometowns, leaving cities including Providence, Rhode Island and Princeton, New Jersey dependent on aid or voluntary payments that are a fraction of what they would collect in property taxes.

The amount Providence received from the state for Brown University in the 2019 budget year is about one-third of what the city would have collected if the school’s property were taxed, according to Stephen Coleman Jr., deputy chief of Rhode Island’s revenue department. New Haven’s $35.6 million payment from Connecticut in the 2018 budget year was less than a quarter of the amount it loses from the tax exemption.

And in Boston, colleges and universities collectively paid just one-quarter of what the city requested in the most recent budget year, according city data. Harvard University, America’s richest college, contributed a total of $9.8 million of the $12.5 million Boston requested, $6.2 million of which was in the form of community benefits -- which includes goods or services that benefit residents -- instead of cash.

"We are losing millions of dollars that could be invested in schools, that could be invested in infrastructure, in roads, in transportation, in housing," said Boston City Councilor Kim Janey.

The arrangement is far from new, and local leaders aren’t pushing to roll back the tax-breaks given to schools that are major employers. But the lack of revenue is felt by cities like New Haven that are struggling to balance their budgets.

"If what you’re focused on is the bottom line of the town’s literal finances, then yes, it can be a negative to have a university that doesn’t pay taxes and uses a lot of services," said Harvard economist Ed Glaeser. "The larger measure is how much employment there is, and how successful the employment is, how high wages are and so forth. Those things are enormously boosted by the presence of a university."

Harvard officials didn’t respond to requests for comment. Yale’s director of New Haven affairs, Lauren Zucker, said the school has helped the city by providing stable jobs and a voluntary contribution of $8.7 million in 2018. Brian Clark, a spokesman for Brown, said Providence also benefits from the university’s spending on research and construction and from students who stay in the city after graduating.

In Connecticut, the payments that cities receive to compensate them for revenue lost to nonprofits comes from the state, which has been contending with its own chronic budget deficits because the economy has struggled to recover from the recession.

State Cutback

That’s caused the state to cut its aid to local governments. This fiscal year, New Haven lost $9.4 million, according to Mayor Toni Harp and Controller Jones. The $35.6 million that the state gave the city to make up for Yale and its hospital’s tax-exempt property represents less than a quarter of what would have paid in taxes. That’s down from 28 percent the year before.

"The fact that Yale is here is a positive, but the problem is the way the state is organized," said Mayor Harp, who added that she doesn’t blame Yale for the revenue the city is missing out on.

Last month, S&P downgraded New Haven to BBB+, three steps above junk, while Fitch dropped it one grade lower, citing the city’s deficits and the risk of further cutbacks from the state. Overall, state aid makes up nearly half of the New Haven’s budget, according to S&P.

Zucker said the university has helped the city through hard times with its voluntary payment, stable jobs for residents and scholarship programs for New Haven public school graduates.

"We really view New Haven as going through a renaissance over these past few years in part because of our relationship with the city," she said.

Yale pledged to boost its voluntary payment to New Haven to about $10 million. That will provide considerable help to a city that ran a deficit of as much as $15 million in the most recent fiscal year, according to S&P’s estimates.

"Could Yale give more? That’s a debatable question," said Jones, New Haven’s controller. "There are a lot of things that Yale does to help the city out. So, there’s a give and take, a balancing act. Our focus is on the state. They should be giving their second largest city more money."

