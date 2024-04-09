(Bloomberg) -- Philipp Strack, a Yale University professor, won the 2024 John Bates Clark medal for young economists.

The American Economic Association recognized Strack for his contributions to studies of decision-making and behavioral economics, improving modeling and developing new analytical approaches, according to a statement Tuesday.

His work “has challenged conventional wisdom” and “represent a new wave of the economics of information,” the association said.

Strack joined Yale in 2019, and has a secondary appointment as a professor of computer science besides his economics role. He has a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Bonn in Germany.

The John Bates Clark medal is awarded annually to an economist under the age of 40 who is working in the US and has made “the most significant contribution to economic thought and knowledge,” according to the association.

Nobel laureate Milton Friedman previously won the award in 1951 and former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers received the accolade in 1993.

--With assistance from Alex Tanzi.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.