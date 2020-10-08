(Bloomberg) -- Yale University was sued by the Department of Justice, which claims the Ivy League school illegally discriminates against White and Asian-American applicants in undergraduate admissions.

The lawsuit, which was filed Thursday in federal court in Connecticut, was previously threatened by the government in a letter that gave the university a deadline to agree to stop considering an applicant’s race or national origin in its 2020-2021 admissions cycle. Yale responded immediately that it would never abandon its race-conscious process.

“All persons who apply for admission to colleges and universities should expect and know that they will be judged by their character, talents, and achievements and not the color of their skin,” Assistant Attorney Eric Dreiband said in a statement. “To do otherwise is to permit our institutions to foster stereotypes, bitterness, and division.”

The U.S. alleges that Yale is violating federal civil rights law by using the racial and ethnic data as “the determinative factor” in hundreds of admissions decisions each year, rather than as one of many considerations, as the Supreme Court has allowed.

The New Haven, Connecticut, university has said that its use of race in admissions “is fully in accord with Supreme Court precedent, and we hope to have the opportunity to explain our position” to the Justice Department.

