(Bloomberg) -- Yamaha Motor Co. plans to start selling its Harmo boat propulsion system in Japan before the end of next year, hoping the electric motor will work for vessels in quiet sightseeing spots, such as castle moats.

“We see huge potential in Japan,” Toshiaki Ibata, chief general manager of Yamaha’s marine business, said Friday as a small group of journalists was taken on a boat powered by Harmo, which is derived from the word harmony. The outboard is virtually silent and the system includes a joystick control.

The company already sells the electric boat propulsion system in Europe and had planned to launch in the US this year, though that hasn’t happened yet. Yamaha has been conducting Harmo trials with boats on the Otaru Canal in Hokkaido, northern Japan.

Harmo is designed for boats about 10 meters long that can carry as many as 40 people, propelling the vessels at a maximum of 10 kilometers an hour (6.2 miles an hour), or 5.4 knots. Ibata didn’t disclose how many Harmos the company is producing or plans to sell.

Honda Motor Co. has also been testing an electric propulsion system on a sightseeing boat in Shimane Prefecture.

