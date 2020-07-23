Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Commodities Videos

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Jul 23, 2020

    Yamana breaks even in second quarter, topping expectations

    The Associated Press

    Brooke Thackray discusses Yamana Gold

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    TORONTO (AP) -- Yamana Gold Inc. on Thursday reported break-even earnings in its second quarter.

    The Toronto-based company said it had profit that was less than 1 U.S. cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 7 U.S. cents per share.

    The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 U.S. cents per share.

    The gold mining company posted revenue of US$303.4 million in the period.

    Yamana Gold shares have increased 47 per cent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit US$5.80, more than doubling in the last 12 months.