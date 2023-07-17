(Bloomberg) -- New Delhi remains on watch as the water level of the Yamuna river is expected to rise slightly and stay above the danger mark following a period of heavy rain that left thousands displaced and played havoc with city infrastructure.

The Indian capital itself has seen less precipitation, but heavy rain in some parts of northern India have pushed up the Yamuna river’s water level Monday. The Central Water Commission estimates that it’s likely to top 206.1 meters overnight, staying above the danger mark of 205.3 meters.

The Yamuna crossed its danger mark last week after intense rainfall across northern India, pushing the Delhi government to call in the army and the National Disaster Response Force to help repair damaged infrastructure and rescue those stranded by the rising waters.

Thousands of people were moved from low-lying areas to temporary relief centers set up in schools and other buildings, with many of the city’s poorest taking refuge in makeshift tents on high ground near their washed-away homes.

A break in rains in the city itself has allowed many waterlogged roads to open up for traffic. Two of the three water treatment plants, shut down by the downpour, have also resumed operations. However, local authorities have asked that all government and private schools near the river remain closed until Tuesday.

Widespread rain is forecast to continue in parts of Himachal Pradesh for next five days and Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for three days, according to India Meteorological Department. Some of these northern states are the catchment area for the Yamuna river.

