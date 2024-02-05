(Bloomberg) -- Yandex NV reached an agreement to sell its Russian business, including the nation’s most popular search engine, to a group led by management in a deal valued at about $5.2 billion.

The investors will get stakes in Yandex International PJSC, which was registered in Russia’s Kaliningrad special economic zone late last year. The total value of the deal will be 475 billion rubles, subject to adjustments and payable in a combination of cash and Class A shares of the parent company, according to a statement from Yandex on Monday.

Alongside Yandex’s management, the group of purchasers includes a fund linked to oil giant Lukoil PJSC and several entrepreneurs, none of whom is sanctioned, according to the statement.

The divorce, which took over a year to negotiate as the tech firm attempted to navigate fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine, opens the way for Yandex’s Dutch-registered parent to develop some projects abroad.

Yandex, which also owns a popular ride-hailing app and an ecommerce platform in Russia, has come under intense pressure both there and abroad since President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine almost two years ago. Founder Arkady Volozh was hit by European Union sanctions in June 2022, with the bloc citing Yandex’s support of Russian propaganda as a reason for the measures.

Yandex sold its politically sensitive news aggregation service shortly after he was sanctioned. Volozh, who lives in Israel, condemned the war in August. His family trust owns 8.5% of Yandex and controls 45% of its voting rights.

The company has been registered in the Netherlands since 2007, in what was a common strategy for Russian companies seeking foreign investors. Its shares traded on the Nasdaq until they were suspended following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

