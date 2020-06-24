(Bloomberg) -- Yandex NV, Russia’s largest internet company, is planning to raise $800 million from investors including VTB Bank PJSC and billionaire Roman Abramovich to fund further growth and strategic projects, according to a statement late Tuesday.

Yandex plans to raise $200 million via accelerated bookbuilding and separately sell $600 million of shares to three investors in equal proportions -- VTB Capital, billionaire Roman Abramovich’s investment firm and a company owned by steelmaking billionaires Alexander Abramov and Alexander Flolov, Yandex said.

Separately, Yandex agreed to buy out Russia’s largest lender Sberbank PJSC’s 45% stake in their ecommerce joint venture Yandex.Market for 42 billion rubles ($610 million), seeking to consolidate 100% in it later on. Yandex will also sell its remaining 25% stake in online-payments JV Yandex.Money to Sberbank for 2.4 billion rubles ($35 million).

Yandex, Russia’s largest internet-search and ride-hailing operator, said earlier this month it’s considering restructuring of its JVs.

