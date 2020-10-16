(Bloomberg) -- Russian internet firm Yandex NV terminated talks to buy the country’s largest online lender TCS Group Holding PLC, it said in a statement Friday.

Yandex said last month it reached a preliminary agreement to buy 100% of the bank for $5.5 billion in cash and shares, but the deal ran into trouble when TCS’s billionaire founder Oleg Tinkov balked at the proposed terms, two people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

TCS shares fell as much as 6.3% to the lowest level since July, and were down 2.9% to $23.25 at 10:54 a.m. in London. Yandex slid as much as 4.1% in Moscow.

TCS is not in talks with any other companies and plans to develop Tinkoff Bank independently, its press service said Friday.

