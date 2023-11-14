(Bloomberg) -- Yandex NV plans to sell its entire Russian business, including the nation’s most popular search engine, after its founder’s criticism of the war in Ukraine made potential investors wary of a partnership with the Dutch-domiciled parent company.

A group of Russian tycoons that’s bidding for the assets wants a full break with the Dutch entity, according to three people familiar with the plans who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. Talks previously focused on the sale of a majority stake in Yandex’s Russian unit, which generates most of the company’s revenue.

Yandex declined to comment on the potential sale.

Yandex, which also owns a popular ride-hailing app and ecommerce platform in Russia, has come under intense pressure both there and abroad since President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine more than 20 months ago. Founder Arkady Volozh was hit by European Union sanctions in June 2022, with the bloc citing Yandex’s support of Russian propaganda as a reason for the measures.

The board will meet in late November to discuss the new sale terms and a deal could be announced as soon as next month, according to the people. Following the sale, the proceeds will be distributed to investors via a buyback or dividends, the people said.

The company plans to register a unit in a special tax zone in Russia’s Kaliningrad region that would consolidate all the Russian assets before the sale, according to the people. At least some of the Russian investors in the Dutch parent will be able to convert their stakes into shares of the new unit, they said.

Yandex has been registered in the Netherlands since 2007, in what was a common strategy for Russian companies seeking foreign investors. The shares were traded on the Nasdaq until they were suspended following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Several months before Volozh publicly condemned the war in August, Yandex was holding talks based on a valuation of the Russian assets of around 600 billion rubles ($6.6 billion) with potential buyers among Russia’s richest business owners, Bloomberg reported in May. That assessment took into account a mandatory discount demanded by Russia, they said. Volozh’s family trust owns 8.5% of the company.

Vladimir Potanin and Vagit Alekperov are among billionaires who have shown interest in the assets, people familiar with the matter said at the time. Spokespeople for Potanin’s and Alekperov’s companies declined to comment.

