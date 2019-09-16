(Bloomberg) -- Candidate Andrew Yang says he raised $1 million over the weekend following the third Democratic presidential debate, attributing it to the announcement in his opening statement that he would giveaway $1,000 a month for a year to 10 families.

Yang, founder of Venture for America, is running on his signature proposal for a universal basic income plan that would offer every American over 18 $1,000 a month. At the Houston debate Thursday, the entrepreneur used his opening statement to announce a “Freedom Dividend,” giving $1,000 a month to 10 families who enter a raffle via his campaign website, which also solicits donations.

The eyebrow-raising use of a debate opening statement to offer cash to voters prompted questions about whether it would run afoul of campaign laws, but Yang said on CNN Sunday that his lawyers have concluded it’s “perfectly legal.”

Yang has been drawing about 3% support in most recent polls.

COMING UP

Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and Bill De Blasio will gather around the Galivants Ferry Stump in South Carolina to address voters as part of a local Democratic Party tradition dating back to the 19th century.

Elizabeth Warren gives a major anti-corruption speech Monday evening in New York City’s Washington Square Park.

To contact the reporter on this story: Emma Kinery in Washington at ekinery@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Wendy Benjaminson at wbenjaminson@bloomberg.net, Joe Sobczyk

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.