Yankees Join With Amazon and Sinclair to Buy YES Cable Network

(Bloomberg) -- The New York Yankees are joining forces with Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. to buy the team’s cable network in a deal valued at $3.47 billion.

Yankee Global Enterprises announced the widely expected purchase Thursday, saying the group bought the 80% stake from Walt Disney Co. The investors also included RedBird Capital, Blackstone’s Tactical Opportunities business and Mubadala Capital.

Disney acquired majority ownership of the YES Network as part of its $71 billion takeover of 21st Century Fox film and TV assets earlier this year. But the Yankees’ owners had an option to buy out that stake and held lengthy talks leading up to Thursday’s announcement.

Sinclair, a Baltimore-area broadcaster, has been scooping up regional sports networks and recently purchased 21 channels from Disney as part of the Fox deal. It will own 20% of YES, according to a separate statement.

