(Bloomberg) -- The rout in financial markets this year is raising investor concern that inflation is out of control and a recession and further asset-price declines are inevitable.

Closely followed strategist Ed Yardeni says we’re far from the brink.

“Inflation is eroding everybody’s purchasing power, but in terms of something breaking in the credit system, I just don’t see it,” the chief investment strategist at Yardeni Research Inc. told Bloomberg Television’s Surveillance on Wednesday. “I’m watching the junk-bond yields to see whether that’s going to signal some real serious problems. So far, it’s pretty calm.”

The Bloomberg U.S. Corporate High Yield Total Return Index is down 7.5% so far this year, but remains well above the depths reached at the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Its yield equivalent is 6.78%.

When compared to past market declines, “the system is more robust, the banks are in great shape, corporations are in great shape,” Yardeni said. “Consumers are sitting on a tremendous amount of M2 and most of it is in demand deposits,” he said, referring to a measure of money supply.

That said, Yardeni places the odds of a U.S. recession at 30% next year, up from an earlier forecast of 15%. The risk in Europe, exacerbated by the Ukraine-Russia war, is at 50% to 60% for this year, Yardeni said.

The Federal Reserve could still achieve a so-called soft landing of the economy despite its plans to quicken the pace of monetary-policy tightening, though a “moderate” recession next year is possible, he said. Regardless, the strategist sees inflation dropping from its current annualized rate of 8.5%, as measured by the consumer price index.

“If you look at the history of inflation, it doesn’t just keep going up and up and up. It’s very spiky,” Yardeni said. “My forecast is higher for longer inflation, but that doesn’t mean it will not come down. I seriously doubt we will see 2% inflation anytime soon again, not in the next 12 to 24 months. Will it come down to 3%-4%? I think so.”

