(Bloomberg) -- Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, will no longer be acquiring the social media site Parler, the company said in a statement.

“This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November,” the company said in a statement. “Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community.”

Earlier Thursday, Ye appeared on a show by the conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and spoke positively about Adolf Hitler. He didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

