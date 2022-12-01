Dec 1, 2022
Ye Will No Longer Acquire Social Site Parler, Company Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, will no longer be acquiring the social media site Parler, the company said in a statement.
“This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November,” the company said in a statement. “Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community.”
Earlier Thursday, Ye appeared on a show by the conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and spoke positively about Adolf Hitler. He didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
--With assistance from Kim Bhasin.
