(Bloomberg) -- Kenyan President William Ruto wants 15 billion trees planted in his country over the next decade as part of a program to stop the cycle of recurring droughts.

The plan involves growing five billion trees in five years and an additional 10 billion by 2032, Ruto said at a rally in the capital, Nairobi, on Thursday. “This will eventually lead to the rehabilitation and restoration of 10.6 million hectares,” he said.

Ruto, who took office last month, joins global and regional campaigns to curb climate change through planting trees, including the African Union-led $8 billion Great Green Wall Initiative to restore the degraded landscapes mainly in the Sahel and Ethiopia’s proposal to plant 4 billion trees. While the programs have faced setbacks partly due to unprecedented droughts, scientists and academics maintain forestation is one of the best ways to fight global warming.

“Climate change is complicating our roadmap toward socio-economic transformation and achievement of sustainable development goals,” Ruto said. “The ultimate solution includes greening our country to more than 30% of tree cover by 2032.”

Kenya, with over 90% of its land arid or semi-arid, has suffered three years of failed rains, causing the worst drought in four decades and a loss of at least 2.5 million heads of livestock. The situation, exacerbated by pricier fertilizer and other commodities, has caused inflation to accelerate at the fastest pace in five years and the central bank to hike interest rates.

The project “will be undertaken by youth and women groups, civil society, community and religious organizations, leveraging on private sector and government financing,” Ruto said. “To ensure sustainable funding, Kenya is developing policies and strategies to tap into the global carbon market opportunities, accessible through carbon trading.”

The government plans to immediately recruitment an additional 2,700 forest rangers and 600 forest officers to support the program.

The campaign may help position Ruto as a green champion ahead of the international climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, next month. More than 90% of the electricity from Kenya’s national grid is sourced from renewables, such as underground steam, wind and solar.

Earlier this month, he urged Africa to embrace cleaner energy sources, saying “rather than trudging in the fossil-fuel footsteps of those who went before, we can leapfrog this dirty energy.”

Other highlights of Ruto’s speech:

The government is working on investment mechanisms through public-private partnerships to construct at least 100 dams under a plan to irrigate 3 million acres of land.

The government is committed to close the housing gap, which stands at 2 million units. The target is to increase the supply fourfold to 200,000 per year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.