(Bloomberg) -- US banknotes are set to mark two historic precedents in coming months, as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen swore in Lynn Roberge Malerba as treasurer on Monday.

Yellen’s signature on Federal Reserve notes will be the first in US history by a female Treasury secretary. And Malerba’s will become the first by a Native American treasurer.

Malerba, lifetime chief of the Mohegan Tribe, is also assuming leadership of the Treasury’s new Office of Tribal and Native Affairs.

The treasurer has oversight of the US Mint, Bureau of Engraving and Printing and Fort Knox, Kentucky, which houses part of the country’s gold reserves.

While Yellen took office in January 2021, rules dictated that her signature couldn’t appear on banknotes as President Joe Biden hadn’t yet nominated a treasurer. Her predecessor, Steven Mnuchin, unveiled his autograph on the buck within nine months in office.

