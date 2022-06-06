(Bloomberg) -- The author of a forthcoming biography of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said excerpts of his volume mischaracterized her views on President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill and that she raised concerns about its size only with staff members.

Veteran Washington journalist Owen Ullmann wrote the book, “Empathy Economics,” based in part on extensive interviews with Yellen. An advance copy of the book obtained by Bloomberg News said the Treasury chief had worried last year that Biden’s American Rescue Plan might fuel inflation. Driven by that concern, Yellen “sought without success to scale back the $1.9 trillion relief plan by a third early in 2021,” Ullmann wrote.

Based on the advance copy, Bloomberg News reported on June 3 that Yellen had initially urged Biden administration officials to scale back the program before later supporting the bill as it became clear the larger package would move forward in Congress.

Yellen then issued a statement on June 4 saying she never urged the White House to downsize the plan.

Ullmann issued his own statement saying “current reporting” on his book “mischaracterizes” Yellen’s views, according to a New York Times reporter’s tweet on June 5.

Treasury Staff

On Monday, Ullmann issued a new statement saying that “the early excerpts circulating from ‘Empathy Economics’ mischaracterize Secretary Yellen’s views on the American Rescue Plan and allow for misinterpretation.”

While the advance copy of the book had offered no details about how Yellen had sought to scale back the program or with whom, Ullmann’s Monday statement specified that she had raised the idea with Treasury Department staff.

“In discussions with Treasury staff, she sought without success to determine if it was possible to scale it back by roughly a third,” Ullmann said. “It does not say that she urged the White House to reduce spending.”

Reactions to the book, and the rapid statements from Yellen and Ullmann, served to underscore how sensitive the administration is to any suggestion that Biden and his aides misjudged the ARP’s capacity to spark inflation.

With the consumer price index having risen annually in March by 8.5%, the most in 40 years, inflation represents the biggest threat to the president’s popularity and to Democrats’ chances of retaining their hold on Congress in November’s midterm elections.

