(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said recent remarks by former President Donald Trump sowing doubt about US commitments to NATO partners could undermine an alliance central to global economic stability.

“Our alliances are utterly critical to our defense,” Yellen said in an interview with Bloomberg News in Pittsburgh. “So, I regard it as irresponsible, the comments that the former president made about our alliances.”

Trump has long been a critic of NATO member countries that failed to meet the alliance’s agreed minimum level of military spending.

During a campaign rally in South Carolina on Saturday, Trump claimed that while he was president, one NATO country leader asked him if the US would defend NATO allies from Russian attack if the allies were delinquent on spending. Trump said he responded by saying he would tell Russia to do “whatever the hell they want” to any country not meeting its obligations.

Yellen said she had worked hard to firm up Washington’s relations with its closest allies, helping to secure agreements on support for Ukraine and a range of sanctions punishing Russia for its invasion of that country.

Trump’s comments come just as those agreements are beginning to fray, partly because Republicans in Congress have so far refused to approve a new round of assistance for Ukraine.

Yellen said Trump’s remarks undermine the alliance’s collective efforts with respect to Ukraine and its wider ability to promote economic growth through geopolitical stability.

“They probably, for our allies, create questions about how enduring our commitment will be to alliances that have proven critical to the stability of the global economic system and our mutual defense,” she said.

NATO members pledge to spend at least 2% of gross domestic product annually on military preparedness. Just 11 of 31 member countries met that threshold last year, though spending across the alliance has been on the rise and about two-thirds are expected to reach 2% this year.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.