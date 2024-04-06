(Bloomberg) -- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng agreed to set in motion formal talks aimed at addressing what the US and other countries see as China’s growing industrial overcapacity.

Following two days of meetings in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, the two sides cast the initiative as a way to hold “intensive exchanges on balanced growth in the domestic and global economies.”

Asked if China’s agreement to the process marked a concession or just an attempt to delay potential retaliation from the US, Yellen said only she believed Beijing has gotten the message of how worried the US is by the issue.

“The Chinese realize how concerned we are about the implications of their industrial strategy for the United States, for the potential to flood our markets with exports,” Yellen told reporters after wrapping up two days of talks with He.

During the talks, China expressed “grave concerns” about US economic and trade restrictions, according to a report by the official Xinhua News Agency.

Since her arrival in Guangzhou on Thursday evening, Yellen has offered mostly criticism of the way Chinese leaders have managed their economy. She repeatedly called out Beijing for mistreating American and other foreign companies operating in China and for distorting global markets by subsidizing overproduction in certain sectors.

The Treasury chief said the two sides spent several hours, including two hours on Saturday morning, addressing this one topic. She added, however, that she didn’t expect a quick resolution.

“This is a complicated issue that involves their entire macro-economic and industrial strategy, so it’s not going to be solved in an afternoon or a month,” she said. “This provides a structured way in which we can continue to listen to one another and see if we can find a way forward that avoids conflict.”

Russia Supplies

Yellen also said she spoke with He about US concerns that Chinese exports were helping to sustain Russia’s military industries and thus assisting Moscow in it’s efforts to defeat Ukraine.

“We’ve been clear with China that we see Russia as gaining support from goods that Chinese firms are supplying to Russia,” she said.

The two sides also agreed to launch a joint effort between the Treasury and the People’s Bank of China aimed at combating money laundering and illicit finance.

“This new effort will enable the US and China to share best practices and provide updates on the actions we are each taking to close loopholes in our respective financial systems,” Yellen said in the statement.

Yellen was scheduled to head to Beijing Saturday afternoon for two more days of talks with government officials.

