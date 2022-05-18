(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen confirmed that it’s unlikely that the US will extend an exemption that allowed Russia to make bond payments to US investors.

“The expectation was that it was time-limited,” Yellen said of the license that’s set to expire on May 25. The waiver, issued shortly after the US levied sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine in February, has given Moscow room to pay coupons, helping it avert default on its government debt.

No final decision has been made, but it’s reasonable to assume the license will be allowed to expire, Yellen said at a press conference in Bonn, Germany. She spoke a day after Bloomberg News reported that the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control is expected to let the temporary exemption lapse, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Treasury chief, speaking ahead of a gathering of finance chiefs from the Group of Seven advanced economies, said that the US and its allies and partners share the goal of reducing Russia’s revenues in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

