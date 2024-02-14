(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she discussed the potential seizure of Russian assets with European leaders in recent days but had no progress to report on convincing key skeptics of the plan to move ahead.

“Everyone involved in these conversations sees the potential benefit of finding a way that’s legal, domestically and internationally, to tap the economic value of those assets on an ongoing basis to provide support for Ukraine,” Yellen told reporters Wednesday in Detroit.

Yellen had lunch with ECB President Christine Lagarde Monday in Washington and met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz last week alongside President Joe Biden. The ECB and Germany have both signaled concerns about such a step.

Asked whether Scholz or Lagarde had expressed openness to the seizure of the frozen assets, Yellen said she was not prepared to reveal details of the talks.

“These are topics I’ve discussed,” she said. “I’m not going to elaborate on private conversations, but all of us recognize that an ongoing, committed support for Ukraine is essential.”

The Biden administration has backed legislation that would grant the White House authority to seize sovereign Russian assets in the US. But the majority of the more than €250 billion in Russian central bank assets are frozen in the European Union.

At Washington’s urging, the Group of Seven and EU have begun talks on whether a seizure can be justified under international law, and how the money could be used to help finance Ukraine’s reconstruction.

Read More: EU Moves Ahead on Plan to Tax Gains of Frozen Russian Assets

The discussions have intensified ahead of the Feb. 24 anniversary of Russia’s invasion. As Republicans in Washington continue to block new aid for Kyiv, the Biden administration is keen to offer Ukraine another important signal of its support.

Lingering Skepticism

Yet even as some European governments laud the plan, not all EU leaders are on board. Germany and France have raised questions about the legality of the plan. The ECB has raised concerns not only about outright seizure but also over a less drastic plan to apply a windfall tax to the profits generated by Russian assets held within the EU.

The central bank has warned of the impact such measures could have on the role of the euro and financial stability.

Yellen long had similar misgivings about seizing the frozen assets but has pivoted to support such a move. The Treasury has, however, signaled it’s crucial the plan be backed across the G-7 and EU.

“There are a range of risks involved and potential adverse repercussions, and we’re studying those very carefully and thinking through how these can be mitigated,” Yellen said.

On a related issue, Yellen again called on lawmakers to approve fresh funding for Ukraine. The US Senate approved $95 billion in assistance for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan after months of delay. The legislation still faces formidable obstacles in the House.

“I urge the house to act on this supplemental,” she said. “I’m very pleased that it received bipartisan support in the Senate. I really consider this a critical element in our national security.”

The Treasury chief is on a two-day swing to Pittsburgh and Detroit where she’s talking up the Biden administration’s economic policies.

--With assistance from Daniel Flatley and Alberto Nardelli.

(Updates with additional Yellen comments starting in 12th paragraph.)

