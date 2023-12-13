Yellen Expects Inflation to Fall in Range of 2% by End of 2024

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said it would make sense for the Federal Reserve to consider lowering interest rates as inflation eases to keep the economy on an even keel.

“As inflation moves down, in a way, it’s natural that interest rates come down somewhat because real interest rates would otherwise increase, which would tend to tighten financial conditions,” Yellen said Wednesday in an interview on CNBC.

The impact of interest rates on the economy depends on their level in relation to the inflation rate. As inflation decreases, policy rates become more restrictive if they remain steady.

“My expectation is that inflation will continue to come down,” Yellen said, adding that she anticipated inflation will fall into a range near 2% by the end of 2024.

Yellen spoke a day after government data showed US consumer prices moved up slightly in November compared to the prior reading.

The consumer price index rose 3.1% last month from a year earlier, while core inflation, which excludes food and energy costs, advanced 4% for a second month. Economists favor the core metric as a better gauge of the trend in inflation.

As Yellen spoke, Fed officials were beginning the second day of their policy meeting. The central bank is widely expected to hold interest rates steady later today for the third consecutive time.

“The Fed has to think about what path of financial conditions they regard as consistent with keeping the economy on a soft-landing path,” Yellen said.

“But they have two risks to manage. One that inflation doesn’t come down back to their target as they envision it, and the other is the economy becomes too weak,” she said. “I’m going to leave that to them.”

