(Bloomberg) -- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is heading to Paris next week for a development finance summit, as the US seeks to build momentum behind reforming the global lending architecture to better support poor nations and address global threats like climate change and future pandemics.

The Summit for a New Global Financial Pact, organized by French President Emmanuel Macron, aims to tackle issues ranging from the reform of multilateral development banks and addressing debt overhangs to financing green infrastructure and mobilizing financing for countries vulnerable to climate change.

While the gathering is not seen as a forum where decisions will be taken, Yellen’s trip is meant to signal the political importance of the issue to the US and be part of a series of meetings this year that the Biden administration hopes will lead to progress in these areas, a senior Treasury official said.

The issues on the agenda are particularly important to the US, which has been calling for an overhaul of multilateral development institutions like the World Bank to address global challenges and speed the flow of private capital to poor and emerging economies.

The summit, which will be attended by several heads of state as well as the heads of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, will take place in Paris on June 22-23.

“While in Paris, Secretary Yellen will further partnerships with developing and emerging economies to strengthen the world economy and address shared challenges like climate change,” the Treasury said. She will “work to promote macroeconomic stability, including by addressing the debt challenges facing many emerging and developing economies.”

Chinese Premier Li Qiang is also expected to attend the summit in Paris, a French official said, marking the first time in months that a senior Chinese official is attending multilateral talks on these issues alongside the US.

Yellen has reiterated in recent months that the US seeks a relationship with China where they can cooperate on global challenges like climate and debt distress. Efforts to negotiate sovereign-debt restructurings in developing countries like Zambia and Sri Lanka have stalled as the US and China have disagreed on the way forward.

More than half of the world’s low-income countries are at high risk of debt distress or already in it, and several have defaulted. But despite the Group of 20 having agreed in 2020 to a plan called the Common Framework to smooth the process of restructuring loans that governments could no longer afford to service or repay, not a single nation has received substantial relief under it so far.

--With assistance from Ania Nussbaum and Eric Martin.

