Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, a member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, wrote to Yellen urging her to require TikTok to sever all ties with Chinese companies and to force Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd. to divest the popular video-sharing app.

“Last week, the Chief Operating Officer of TikTok testified in response to my questions that TikTok indeed has engineers in China who are able to access American user data and that the company has taken no measures to ensure that the employees in China accessing this data are not members of the Chinese Communist Party,” Hawley wrote in a letter dated Monday. “The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (Cfius), which you chair, should require TikTok to sever all ties to Chinese companies. TikTok should be entirely divested from ByteDance.”

Cfius, which screens foreign investment in the US for national security concerns, began reviewing the merger of TikTok parent ByteDance and Music.ly during the Trump administration. Attempts to ban the app by former President Donald Trump were unsuccessful and blocked by legal action in some cases. The Biden administration has continued the review, which has stretched on for several years, in an effort to address concerns about how the app safeguards US user data.

Hawley cited testimony to the committee by TikTok Chief Operating Officer Vanessa Pappas in his letter to Yellen, saying Pappas’s acknowledgment that the company’s employees based in China can access US user data demands action.

Pappas told the panel that TikTok is negotiating with federal regulators on restricting access to user data for employees in China but declined to commit to a total cutoff. “Our final agreement to the US government will satisfy all national security concerns,” Pappas testified.

