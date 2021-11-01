(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she believes Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has taken “significant action” in the wake of revelations over the personal investments of U.S. central-bank policy makers Yellen also dismissed recent moves in the bond market that have signaled concern about monetary-policy makers squelching economic growth, and expressed confidence in the continuing recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic

President Joe Biden’s economic agenda appears on track for passage by Congress even as Democrats are still skirmishing over lingering differences on a $1.75 trillion social-spending plan

Bank of England policy makers are heading into their meeting this week knowing that failure to deliver a once-unthinkable interest-rate hike would now raise serious questions over their credibility with markets

Germany’s probable next coalition is battling over the future role of the Bundesbank in Europe

With inflation in developing nations now exceeding expectations by the most in more than a decade, assets backed by central banks that are getting ahead of price pressures are enticing fund managers more than ever As talks among world leaders get underway at the United Nations COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, it’s clear that a rapid reduction in carbon emissions is vital to keep temperature increases below 2 degrees Celsius and prevent the worst consequences of climate change. Bloomberg Economics takes a look

Finally, here’s what to look out for in the world economy this week: The Federal Reserve and global counterparts are poised to take center stage in three days of monetary action that will reveal whether they share investors’ alarm about surging inflation

