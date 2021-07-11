Yellen Looks for Congress to Take Up Tax Pact Pillar 1 By Spring

(Bloomberg) -- U.S Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she hopes Congress could, as soon as the spring of 2022, take up a key portion of the global tax agreement just endorsed by Group of 20 finance ministers.

That would apply to how countries divide taxing rights over multinational firms, and follows Yellen’s remarks Saturday on her optimism that Congress could approve the second so-called pillar, on a global minimum corporate tax rate, this year.

Her comments begin to put a rough timeline on when the Biden administration hopes to secure the necessary approval from U.S. legislators on the landmark tax plan that more than 130 countries hope to finalize by October.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.