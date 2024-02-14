(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen hailed the founding father of modern macroeconomics as her dream lunch date in a lightning-round of questions at an event Wednesday.

After Yellen reiterated her latest talking points on the US economy while on a visit to Detroit, the moderator asked her who she would like to have lunch with during a fireside chat with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

“I would choose John Maynard Keynes,” said Yellen, a labor economist who earned her doctorate at Yale University. Keynes, who died in 1946, “changed the way all of us understand business cycles, public policy and financial markets.”

Yellen noted that Republican President Richard Nixon was famously quoted saying in the 1970s “we’re all Keynesians now,” after the late British economist’s work on the demand side of economics. There “is really a bipartisan understanding that he really hit deep insights into how economies work,” the Treasury chief said.

Macroeconomics “as a distinct discipline began with Keynes’s masterpiece, The General Theory of Employment, Interest and Money, in 1936,” according to an International Monetary Fund note.

